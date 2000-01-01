Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NWH.UN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NWH.UN

  • Market CapCAD1.585bn
  • SymbolTSE:NWH.UN
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Healthcare Facilities
  • Currency
  • ISINCA6674951059

Company Profile

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality healthcare real estate comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of nearly 149 income-producing properties.

Latest NWH.UN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .