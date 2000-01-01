Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co is a public natural gas service supplier operating in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. Its subsidiary, NW Natural, operates through the natural gas distribution segment, which purchases and distributes natural gas through approximately 750,000 meters in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company generates its revenue from residential, commercial, and industrial customers, the majority of which are in Oregon. Residential and commercial customers account for the vast majority of profitability.Northwest Natural Gas along with its subsidiaries distributes natural gas in Oregon, Washington and California. The company has two business segments: Utility segment and Gas Storage segment.