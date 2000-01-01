Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NWN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NWN

  • Market Cap$2.174bn
  • SymbolNYSE:NWN
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Regulated Gas
  • Currency
  • ISINUS66765N1054

Company Profile

Northwest Natural Gas along with its subsidiaries distributes natural gas in Oregon, Washington and California. The company has two business segments: Utility segment and Gas Storage segment.

Latest NWN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .