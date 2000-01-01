Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Co manufactures engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. The company operates in only one business segment, Water Infrastructure. The Water Infrastructure segment primarily produces steel pipeline systems, as well as reinforced concrete pipe and protective linings, primarily for use in drinking water infrastructure. The company derives sales revenue from the United States and Canada, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the United States.