Company Profile

NortonLifeLock sells cybersecurity and identity protection for individual consumers through its Norton antivirus and LifeLock brands. The company divested the Symantec enterprise security business to Broadcom in 2019. The Arizona-based company was founded in 1982, went public in 1989, and sells its solutions worldwide.Symantec Corp provides software solutions attending to security and backup. Its products and services protect data across mobile devices, enterprise data centers and cloud-based systems.