Norvista Capital Corp (TSX:NVV)

North American company
  • Market CapCAD5.990m
  • SymbolTSX:NVV
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA6688131086

Company Profile

Norvista Capital Corp is a Canada-based resource investment company and merchant bank. Principally, it is focused on the exploration projects and small-to mid-scale, pre-production projects in both the base metal and precious metal sectors.

