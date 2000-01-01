Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third- largest cruise company by berths (at nearly 60,000), operating 28 ships across three brands (Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas), offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. With nine passenger vessels on order among its brands through 2027, Norwegian is increasing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Norwegian sails to more than 450 global destinations.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is a cruise company which operates the Norwegian, Oceania Cruises and Regent brands. It offers accommodations, multiple dining venues, bars and lounges, spa, casino and retail shopping areas.