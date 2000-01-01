Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NCLH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NCLH
- Market Cap$11.666bn
- SymbolNYSE:NCLH
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINBMG667211046
Company Profile
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is a cruise company which operates the Norwegian, Oceania Cruises and Regent brands. It offers accommodations, multiple dining venues, bars and lounges, spa, casino and retail shopping areas.