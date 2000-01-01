Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NCLH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NCLH

  • Market Cap$11.666bn
  • SymbolNYSE:NCLH
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG667211046

Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is a cruise company which operates the Norwegian, Oceania Cruises and Regent brands. It offers accommodations, multiple dining venues, bars and lounges, spa, casino and retail shopping areas.

Latest NCLH news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .