Company Profile

Norwest Energy NL is an oil and gas exploration company. It is focused on exploring and developing the petroleum resources of the Perth Basin, Western Australia. The company's projects portfolio includes TP/15 - Xanadu Oil Discovery; EP368/EP426 - Drilling Prospect; EP413 - Arrowsmith Oil Discovery and L14 - Oil Production.Norwest Energy NL is an oil and gas exploration company. It is focused on exploring and developing the petroleum resources of the Perth Basin, Western Australia.