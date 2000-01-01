Norwick Capital Corp (TSX:NWK.P)

North American company
Market Info - NWK.P

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NWK.P

  • Market CapCAD1.280m
  • SymbolTSX:NWK.P
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINCA6695271032

Company Profile

Norwick Capital Corp operates as a capital pool company. The business objective of the corporation is to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to completing a qualifying transaction.

