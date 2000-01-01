Norwood Systems Ltd (ASX:NOR)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NOR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NOR

  • Market CapAUD8.310m
  • SymbolASX:NOR
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000NOR1

Company Profile

Norwood Systems Ltd is a telecommunications technology company. The Company develops voice roaming solutions for corporate and leisure travelers who have access to a data network. It offers cloud services include CORONA.

Latest NOR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .