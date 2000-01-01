Nostrum Oil & Gas (LSE:NOG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NOG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NOG
- Market Cap£27.450m
- SymbolLSE:NOG
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINGB00BGP6Q951
Company Profile
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC is an independent multi-field oil and gas company engaged in the production, development and exploration of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin.