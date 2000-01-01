Notorious Pictures SpA (MTA:NPI)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NPI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NPI

  • Market Cap€56.230m
  • SymbolMTA:NPI
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0005025355

Company Profile

Notorious Pictures S.p.A. is a film distribution company. It acquires and markets cinematic work film rights through cinema, home video, television, and new media.

Latest NPI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .