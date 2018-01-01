Noumi Ltd (ASX:NOU) Share Price

Company Profile

Noumi Ltd is an Australian company engaged in the business of sourcing, manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distribution of food products. Its product portfolio includes dairy, plant-based, and nutritional food and beverages. The brands offered by the company include Milk Lab, Australia Own, Vital Strength, Crankt, and So Natural.Freedom Foods Group Ltd is a diversified food company which provides Cereal, Snacks, Branded Plant Based Beverages, Dairy Beverages and Specialty Seafood.