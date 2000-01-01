Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (TSX:NOU)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NOU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NOU
- Market CapCAD52.360m
- SymbolTSX:NOU
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA66979W1077
Company Profile
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc is engaged in exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in Quebec, Canada. Its properties include Mac's Lead property Riviere-aux-Castors property and Matawinie property.