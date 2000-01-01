Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (TSX:NOU)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NOU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NOU

  • Market CapCAD52.360m
  • SymbolTSX:NOU
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA66979W1077

Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc is engaged in exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in Quebec, Canada. Its properties include Mac's Lead property Riviere-aux-Castors property and Matawinie property.

Latest NOU news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .