NOVA Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1360)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1360

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1360

  • Market CapHKD2.282bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1360
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG5960M1197

Company Profile

Mega Expo Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company is engaged in organizing exhibitions, exhibition-related services, ancillary services and provision of roadshows.

Latest 1360 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .