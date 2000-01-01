Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NVFY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NVFY

  • Market Cap$11.530m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:NVFY
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS66979P1021

Company Profile

Nova Lifestyle Inc is a designer and lifestyle furniture company. It distributes and retails contemporary styled residential furniture. The firm's marketing and sales platform offer retail, online selection, and purchase fulfillment internationally.

Latest NVFY news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .