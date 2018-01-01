Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVADB) Share Price

Company Profile

Nova Minerals Ltd is a minerals explorer and developer focused on gold and lithium projects in North America. It has a diversified portfolio of projects across the US, Canada, and Australia. Its key projects include Nova's 6.2Moz Estelle Gold Project on Korbel Main and RPM in Alaska, which holds some of North America's largest gold deposits, and the company's majority-owned Snow Lakes Resources, a proposed zero carbon lithium spodumene project in Canada ideally located on rail access to the US Auto Alley. Nova aims to provide shareholders with diversification through exposure to base and precious metals and to capitalize on the growing demand for lithium-based energy storage.Nova Minerals Ltd, formerly Quantum Resources Ltd, operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. It is engaged in exploring projects in Western Australia and the Northern Territory including the Telfer Project, and The Officer Hill JV Project.