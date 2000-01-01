Nova Re SIIQ SpA (MTA:NR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NR
- Market Cap€39.890m
- SymbolMTA:NR
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINIT0005330516
Company Profile
Nova Re SIIQ Spa is a real estate company. It is focused on investment in and enhancement of high quality real estate rental assets located in the main Italian cities and diversified by office and retail segments.