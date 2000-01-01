Novae Aerospace Services SA (EURONEXT:MLNOT)
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolEURONEXT:MLNOT
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAerospace & Defense
- Currency
- ISINFR0010978924
Novae Aerospace Services SA provides support services for the manufacture of space and aviation products and sub-assemblies.