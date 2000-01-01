Company Profile

Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company owns 50% of the Donlin Gold project, which is located in southwestern Alaska, approximately 20 kilometres north of the village of Crooked Creek on the Kuskokwim River.Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company operating in the gold mining industry, focused on advancing permitting of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The Company also has interest in the Galore Creek project in British Columbia, Canada.