Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN)

North American company
Company Info - NOVN

  • Market Cap$62.780m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:NOVN
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS66988N1063

Company Profile

Novan Inc together with its subsidiaries is a North Carolina based clinical-stage drug development company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology.

