Company Info - NVS

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:NVS
  Industry: Consumer Cyclical
  Sector: Auto Parts
  • Currency
  ISIN: FR0013290814

Company Profile

Novares Group SA is a plastic solutions provider that designs and manufactures complex components and systems for the automotive industry. The company designs and produces automotive parts and specializes in technical plastic injection for automobiles.

