Company Profile

Novartis AG develops and manufactures healthcare products through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. It generates the vast majority of its revenue from Innovative Medicines segment consisting global business franchises in oncology, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines. The company sells its products globally, with the United States representing close to one third of total sales.Novartis AG is a part of the healthcare industry. Its main activity is to research and develop healthcare products and pharmaceuticals such as oncology medicines, generic and biosimilar medicines and eye care devices.