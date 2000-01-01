Novartis AG ADR (XETRA:NOTA)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NOTA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NOTA

  • Market Cap€181.733bn
  • SymbolXETRA:NOTA
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Major
  • Currency
  • ISINUS66987V1098

Company Profile

Novartis AG is a part of the healthcare industry. Its main activity is to research and develop healthcare products and pharmaceuticals such as oncology medicines, generic and biosimilar medicines and eye care devices.

Latest NOTA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .