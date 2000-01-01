Novartis AG Ordinary Shares (Registered) (SIX:NOVN)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NOVN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NOVN

  • Market CapCHF0.000m
  • SymbolSIX:NOVN
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - General
  • Currency
  • ISINCH0012005267

Company Profile

Novartis AG develops and manufactures healthcare products through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. It generates the vast majority of its revenue from Innovative Medicines segment consisting global business franchises in oncology, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines. The company sells its products globally, with the United States representing close to one third of total revenue.Novartis AG is a part of the healthcare industry. Its main activity is to research and develop healthcare products and pharmaceuticals such as oncology medicines, generic and biosimilar medicines and eye care devices.

Latest NOVN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .