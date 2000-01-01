Company Profile

NOVATEK PJSC, or simply Novatek, is a Russian-based exploration and production company that acquires, explores for, produces, processes, and markets oil and gas. While the company is mostly focused on natural gas production, it also has exposure to oil. Its exploration and production takes place in a variety of fields in central Russia. The natural gas is then processed and sold. Novatek also sells liquid hydrocarbons such as petroleum products, light hydrocarbons, LPG, and crude oil. The majority of its natural gas is sold in Russia, while the liquid hydrocarbons are sold in Russia and internationally, including China, Europe, and the United States.NOVATEK PJSC is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, production and processing of hydrocarbons with its core oil and gas operations located and incorporated in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region of the Russian Federation.