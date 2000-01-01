NovaTeqni Technology Corp A (TSX:NTQ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NTQ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NTQ
- Market CapCAD1.620m
- SymbolTSX:NTQ
- IndustryTechnology
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA67001M1095
Company Profile
NovaTeqni Corp operates through the development and sales of technology-based solutions; it has supplied related electronic hardware to the voter registration and electronic voter validation industries. About half of its revenue comes from Malawi.