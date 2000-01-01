Novita Healthcare Ltd (ASX:NHL)

APAC company
Market Info - NHL

Company Info - NHL

  • Market CapAUD47.960m
  • SymbolASX:NHL
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorHealth Information Services
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000NHL8

Company Profile

Novita Healthcare Ltd is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in the research and development for commercialisation of medical technology having ceased all drug development activities.

