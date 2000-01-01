Novita Healthcare Ltd (ASX:NHL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NHL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NHL
- Market CapAUD47.960m
- SymbolASX:NHL
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorHealth Information Services
- Currency
- ISINAU000000NHL8
Company Profile
Novita Healthcare Ltd is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in the research and development for commercialisation of medical technology having ceased all drug development activities.