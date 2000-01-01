Novo Nordisk A/S ADR (NYSE:NVO)
Company Info - NVO
- Market Cap$140.535bn
- SymbolNYSE:NVO
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS6701002056
Company Profile
With almost 50% market share by volume of the global insulin market, Novo Nordisk is the leading provider of diabetes-care products in the world. Based in Denmark, the company manufactures and markets a variety of human and modern insulins, injectable diabetes treatments, and oral antidiabetic agents. Novo also has a biopharmaceutical segment (constituting roughly 20% of revenue) that specializes in protein therapies for hemophilia and other disorders.Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The company’s business segments include, diabetes and obesity care, and biopharmaceuticals.