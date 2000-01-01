Novo Nordisk A/S B (XETRA:NOVC)
- Market Cap€122.782bn
- SymbolXETRA:NOVC
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINDK0060534915
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The company’s business segments include, diabetes and obesity care, and biopharmaceuticals.