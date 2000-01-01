Novo Nordisk A/S B (XETRA:NOVC)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NOVC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NOVC

  • Market Cap€122.782bn
  • SymbolXETRA:NOVC
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINDK0060534915

Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The company’s business segments include, diabetes and obesity care, and biopharmaceuticals.

Latest NOVC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .