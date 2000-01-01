Novo Resources Corp (TSE:NVO)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NVO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NVO
- Market CapCAD571.280m
- SymbolTSE:NVO
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA67010B1022
Company Profile
Novo Resources Corp is a company engaged in the business of evaluating, acquiring and exploring natural resource properties with a focus on gold. The organization has business interests in the properties located in Australia, Canada and the USA. Its projects include Beatons Creek Property, Talga Projects, Blue Spec Project and many more. It has one reportable operating segment, being the Acquisition and Exploration of Mineral Properties.Novo Resources Corp is an exploration stage company. The Company evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties. Its projects include Talga Project, Millenium Property, Blue Spec Project and among others.