Novo Resources Corp is a company engaged in the business of evaluating, acquiring and exploring natural resource properties with a focus on gold. The organization has business interests in the properties located in Australia, Canada and the USA. Its projects include Beatons Creek Property, Talga Projects, Blue Spec Project and many more. It has one reportable operating segment, being the Acquisition and Exploration of Mineral Properties.