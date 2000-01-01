Novo Resources Corp (TSX:NVO)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NVO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NVO

  • Market CapCAD636.780m
  • SymbolTSX:NVO
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA67010B1022

Company Profile

Novo Resources Corp is an exploration stage company. The Company evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties. Its projects include Talga Project, Millenium Property, Blue Spec Project and among others.

Latest NVO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .