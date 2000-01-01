Novoheart Holdings Inc (TSX:NVH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NVH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NVH
- Market CapCAD103.700m
- SymbolTSX:NVH
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINCA67011V1076
Company Profile
Novoheart Holdings Inc is a Canadian based company. It is engaged in the engineering bio-artificial human heart tissues and chambers for drug discovery, cardiotoxicity screening, disease modeling and future therapeutic applications.