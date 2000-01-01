Company Profile

Novolipetsk Steel PJSC is a Russia-based steelmaker with production assets located in Russia, Europe, and the United States. The company's metal products are used in various industries, from construction and engineering to the manufacture of power-generating equipment and off shore wind turbines. The company operates through four segments, namely Russian flat products, Russian long products, Mining and foreign rolled products, and an associated company named NBH. Russian long products and Foreign rolled products are the two biggest segments, jointly accounting for over half of the company's revenue. Russia, Europe, North America, and the Middle East are the four largest markets for the company.Novolipetsk Steel PJSC is engaged in the production and sale of flat and long steel products, such as pig iron, steel slabs, long products, hot rolled steel, and cold rolled steel and cold rolled sheets with polymeric coatings.