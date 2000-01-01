Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port PJSC GDR (LSE:NCSP)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NCSP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NCSP

  • Market Cap$2.472bn
  • SymbolLSE:NCSP
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS67011U2087

Company Profile

Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port PJSC and its subsidiaries are engaged in commercial sea port operation. The Company's services include stevedoring, additional port services and sea vessel services.

Latest NCSP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

NCSP Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .