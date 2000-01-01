Novume Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NVMM)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NVMM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NVMM

  • Market Cap$13.360m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:NVMM
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorConglomerates
  • Currency
  • ISINUS67012D1063

Company Profile

Novume Solutions Inc is a holding company of professional services firms that aggregate highly-specialized, difficult-to-find talent and have the scale and mass to deploy at the enterprise level at a moment's notice.

Latest NVMM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .