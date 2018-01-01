Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Novus Capital Corp II Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:NXU) Share Price

NXU

Novus Capital Corp II Ordinary Shares - Class A

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Financial Services

Right Arrow 2

Shell Companies

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNYS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Novus Capital Corp II is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses.

NYSE:NXU

US67012W1045

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest NXU News