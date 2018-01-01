Novusterra Inc (NASDAQ:NOVS) Share Price

NOVS
Novusterra Inc
North American company
Basic Material
Chemicals
Company Profile
Novusterra Inc is a graphene manufacturer. It has signed a lease agreement with ARC (American Resources Corporation) to lease land, and building ARC owns in Kentucky to build its Graphene manufacturing factory. Novusterra is targeting products that will feed into concrete, water filtration and battery storage markets.
NASDAQ:NOVS
US67012E1047
-
