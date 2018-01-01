Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Novusterra Inc (NASDAQ:NOVS) Share Price

NOVS

Novusterra Inc

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Basic Material

Right Arrow 2

Chemicals

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNAS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Novusterra Inc is a graphene manufacturer. It has signed a lease agreement with ARC (American Resources Corporation) to lease land, and building ARC owns in Kentucky to build its Graphene manufacturing factory. Novusterra is targeting products that will feed into concrete, water filtration and battery storage markets.

NASDAQ:NOVS

US67012E1047

-

Loading Comparison

Latest NOVS News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News