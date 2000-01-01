NOVX21 Inc (TSX:NOV.H)
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSX:NOV.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA67011M1077
Company Profile
NOVX21 Inc operates an industrial prototype plant for the recovery of platinum group elements. It is engaged in developing a new patented chlorination technology to quickly and ecologically recover precious metals from recycled materials.