Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

NowVertical Group Inc (TSX:NOW) Share Price

NOW

NowVertical Group Inc

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Technology

Right Arrow 2

Software - Infrastructure

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XTSX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

NowVertical Group Inc is a company specializing in accretive data analytics software and services. It is a global big data software and services company that helps businesses by helping its clients understand, manage and utilize their data.

TSX:NOW

CA67013H1064

CAD

Loading Comparison

Latest NOW News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News