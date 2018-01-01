NowVertical Group Inc (TSX:NOW) Share Price

NOW
NowVertical Group Inc
North American company
Right Arrow 1
Technology
Right Arrow 2
Software - Infrastructure
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XTSX
-
Updated: -
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Company Profile
NowVertical Group Inc is a company specializing in accretive data analytics software and services. It is a global big data software and services company that helps businesses by helping its clients understand, manage and utilize their data.
Symbol
TSX:NOW
ISIN
CA67013H1064
Currency
CAD
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest NOW News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News