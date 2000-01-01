Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX)

APAC company
Company Info - NOX

  • Market CapAUD34.940m
  • SymbolASX:NOX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000NOX9

Company Profile

Noxopharm Ltd is a drug development company. The Company is engaged in developing NOX66, a dosage formulation of the anti-cancer drug candidate, Idronoxil used for the treatment of many cancer patients.

