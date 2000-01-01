NOXXON Pharma NV (EURONEXT:ALNOX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALNOX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALNOX
- Market Cap€4.880m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALNOX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINNL0012044762
Company Profile
NOXXON Pharma NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in improving cancer treatment by targeting the tumor microenvironment.