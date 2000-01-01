Company Profile

NRG Energy is one of the largest U.S. independent power producers, with 22 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, gas, and oil power generation capacity primarily in Texas and the eastern United States. NRG also is one of the largest retail energy providers in the U.S., with 7 million customers, including its 2021 acquisition of Direct Energy. In 2018, NRG divested its 47% stake in NRG Yield, among other renewable energy and conventional generation investments. NRG exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in December 2003.NRG Energy Inc is engaged in the utilities sector. Its primary business involves operation of power generation facilities, trading of energy, capacity and related products, transacting in and trading of fuel & transportation services.