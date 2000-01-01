Company Profile

Nrj Group is a media company operating as a publisher, producer, broadcaster and marketing its own media spaces. It operates with the brand names NRJ, CHERIE FM, NOSTALGIE and RIRE & SONGS. The company operates two free national channels under the brand name NRJ 12 and CHERIE 25 and a pay channel under the brand NRJ HITS. It also operates an international radio station and production of musical theatre. The company operates in France as well as an outside country either through direct operations or through NRJ / ENERGY brand licenses, the first international radio brand, and/or NOSTALGIE / NOSTALGIA.