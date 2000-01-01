Company Profile

NRW Holdings Ltd provides civil, mining, drilling, and blasting services to the resources sector in Australia. Its civil business specializes in the delivery of private and public civil infrastructure projects, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential subdivisions. The Mining business, which is the key revenue driver, specializes in mine management, contract mining, load and haul, dragline operations, coal handling prep plants, maintenance services, and the fabrication of water and service vehicles. Drill & Blast segment provides integrated, end to end production drill and blast services to the mining and civil construction sectors. Mining Technologies segment provides innovative materials handling services as well as facility maintenance and shutdown service.NRW Holdings Ltd is a contractor in the mining and civil construction industries. It operates its business through three reportable segments, NRW Civil Contracting, Action Drill and Blast services, AES Equipment Solutions.