NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NRXP)
North American company
Company Info - NRXP
- Market Cap$891.770m
- SymbolNASDAQ:NRXP
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS6294441000
NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage, small molecule pharmaceutical company which develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. It has announced the commercialization of ZYESAMI (Aviptadil), an application for COVID-related respiratory failure. It is also developing NRX-100/101, the first sequential drug regimen for bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.