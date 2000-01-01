NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NRXP)

Company Info - NRXP

  • Market Cap$891.770m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:NRXP
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS6294441000

Company Profile

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage, small molecule pharmaceutical company which develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. It has announced the commercialization of ZYESAMI (Aviptadil), an application for COVID-related respiratory failure. It is also developing NRX-100/101, the first sequential drug regimen for bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

