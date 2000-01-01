Company Profile

NTG Clarity Networks Inc is a Canada-based company provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions. The main areas of focus are; Commercial Off the Shelf products; serving a multitude of industries, covering Enterprise Management Solution via its flagship StageEM Enterprise Management, NTS-Billing, NTS-Inventory Management and Control, NTS-Workflow Management, NTS-Partner Relationship Management. It also provides solution development, system integration, testing as a service, outsourcing, consulting, and smart cities/building single-point of access services. In addition, it also offers professional services and managed services under the same vertical. Geographically all the operation is functioned through the region of Canada.NTG Clarity Networks Inc is an IT services & solutions provider in Canada & the Middle East. It provides network, telecom, IT and infrastructure solutions to medium and large-network service providers.