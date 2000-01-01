NTM Gold Ltd (ASX:NTM)

APAC company
Company Info - NTM

  • Market CapAUD29.650m
  • SymbolASX:NTM
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000NTM1

Company Profile

NTM Gold Ltd, formerly Northern Manganese is engaged in the exploration of mining tenements; Investing cash assets in interest bearing bank accounts. Its projects include Groote Eylandt Project and Blue Mud Bay project.

