Nu Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares Class A (NYSE:NU) Share Price

Loading...

Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Prev. Close / Mkt. Open - / - Volume - 52w Low / High - / - Market Cap - P/E Ratio - Div. Yield -

Company Profile Nu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing digital banking services. It offers several financial services such as Credit cards, Personal Account, Investments, Personal Loans, Insurance, Mobile payments, Business Account, and Rewards. Symbol NYSE:NU ISIN KYG6683N1034 Currency USD

Loading... Loading Comparison